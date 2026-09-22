Family seeks answers after missing man found dead

The family of 62-year-old Samuela Qionitoga is seeking answers after his body was discovered in bushes near the Kavaccino Grog Shop at Saweni.

Mr Qionitoga, who worked for Vuda Piggeries Ltd, had been reported missing after he failed to return home following work last Friday.

His niece, Vive Sumo Tora of Viseisei Village, said Mr Qionitoga had received extra pay that Friday and later joined a group of young men for drinks near the area where his body was eventually found.

“When he didn't return that weekend, his sister lodged a report on Monday,” Ms Tora said.

The body was discovered by children collecting cans in bushes near the roadside last Friday.

Kavaccino Grog Shop owner Navneet Chandra said the children alerted a car wash attendant, who then informed him about the discovery.

Mr Chandra said Police later contacted Mr Qionitoga’s family and took them to the scene for identification.

He said the family primarily identified Mr Qionitoga through a tattoo, as parts of the body, including the head, were missing.

The missing parts were believed to have been scavenged by dogs, Mr Chandra said.

Ms Tora, who attended the scene and identified her uncle, said the condition of the body had raised concerns for the family.

She said they wanted answers about what had happened to him.

Police have not disclosed details about the circumstances surrounding Mr Qionitoga’s death.

Fiji Police spokesperson Sergeant Wame Bautolu confirmed that investigations are continuing.

Mr Chandra said he had noticed an unusual smell in the area earlier in the week, before the body was discovered.

The discovery has left Mr Qionitoga’s family and residents distressed, with Police cordoning off the area as investigations continue.

Mr Chandra said the Police presence had also reduced the usual nighttime gatherings and drinking activities near the shop.

He said this was the first incident of its kind since he began operating the business earlier this year.

He believes increased Police presence, or the establishment of a community or Police post in the area, could help address residents’ safety concerns.

For Ms Tora, the loss has been particularly difficult. She described her uncle as a kind and loving man who enjoyed spending time with young people.

“He always wants to be around young people and even dress like them,” she said.

Although originally from Rewa, Ms Tora said Mr Qionitoga regularly supported functions and activities in Viseisei Village.

“He will always contribute. We miss him,” she said.

Mr Qionitoga was unmarried and lived with family members at Vuda Back Road.