Sanatan Fiji warns against commercialising Diwali

Diwali should be celebrated for its spiritual meaning rather than used simply as a theme for corporate entertainment, says the Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji (Sanatan Fiji).

The organisation is calling for greater cultural sensitivity from businesses, Government institutions and event organisers when hosting functions promoted as traditional Hindu Diwali celebrations.

Sanatan Fiji national president Dhirendra Nand said organisers should understand the religious significance of the festival instead of focusing only on its visual and social appeal.

“Diwali is a sacred religious festival, not simply a social or corporate occasion. When organisations choose to celebrate Diwali, they should make a genuine effort to understand and respect its spiritual significance,” Mr Nand said.

He said meaningful inclusion required respect for the beliefs and values that gave the festival its identity.

Sanatan Fiji also urged organisers to refrain from serving alcohol and meat at functions presented as traditional Hindu Diwali celebrations, saying such practices could cause offence to Hindu devotees.

Mr Nand said the organisation recognised Fiji’s multicultural and multireligious society and respected the right of organisations to hold lawful social functions.

“This is not a call for division or confrontation. It is a call for cultural integrity, mutual understanding and respect,” Mr Nand said.

Sanatan Fiji is also encouraging Hindus throughout Fiji to uphold the sanctity of Diwali through prayer, devotion, vegetarian food, charity, compassion and service to humanity.

The organisation said educating younger generations about the festival’s spiritual significance was also important.

“Let Diwali stand for light, righteousness, compassion and respect — not merely celebration, but an understanding of the values it represents,” Mr Nand said.