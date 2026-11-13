Today's paperLoginPremiumSign up
Nation

Voters urged to beat registration rush

Fijians who have not registered or have moved house are urged to visit a Voter Services Centre as outreach teams prepare to finish on Saturday.

Friday 13 November 2026 | 14:00

Updated 13 November 2026 | 16:46 FJT

Save
Ms Mataiciwa said the Fijian Elections Office’s YES Outreach teams in the field finish on Saturday.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Fijians who have not registered to vote or have moved house should visit a Voter Services Centre now.

This was the message from Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa today, who warned that “it’s always a last-minute rush”.

Ms Mataiciwa said the Fijian Elections Office’s YES Outreach teams would finish their field work on Saturday.

Related stories

Voter Services Centres would remain open after that, providing voters with other opportunities to register or update their details.


What to bring

  • An original or certified copy of a birth certificate to prove you are 18 or older.
  • A valid photo ID.

“For those that have registered, you have misplaced it, lost it, damaged it, it’s free of charge,” she said.

Ms Mataiciwa urged voters to check the address on their voter cards.

“If you know that you have moved places and your current address is not reflected on your voter card, I urge you to please come down to get it updated,” she said.

She did not provide an updated registration figure. The final number of registered voters will be released after the election date is announced. The office recorded 723,771 registered voters as of June 30.


Overseas Fijians

Over the past two years, Elections Office teams have visited more than 10 locations where Fijians live, including Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Hawaii, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands.

Ms Mataiciwa said the online postal application for the referendum was open to Fijians living abroad.

The office would explain how to vote in the referendum, she said. However, awareness about the constitutional Bill was the responsibility of “another stakeholder”.

Explore more on these topics

ElectionPoliticsFiji

Most popular

People First Party
Nation

People First calls for greater public say on Constitution

Health screening done at Shirley Park, Lautoka.
Nation

Punjas backs community diabetes awareness drive

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran.
Nation

Children need love, not just material support: Kiran

Flametree Waimanu 7s captain Semisi Muakalou
Rugby

Waimanu target final after last year's quarter-final exit

RA
Rugby

Province plans to be a good host

Flametree Colo-i-Suva Women's 7s team captain Maraia Roravudi
Rugby

Colo-i-Suva women ready for Flame Tree Waimanu Sevens

Led by multi-award-winning musician Viliame Cokanauto, the Taveuni-born group will take the stage at Uprising Beach Resort on Saturday, November 14, bringing its signature blend of traditional iTaukei sounds, reggae, R&B and contemporary Pacific music.
Entertainment

KKU returns to rock Uprising Music Festival stage

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu at the Declaration of a National HIV Emergency at Dinem House, Suva on September 15, 2026
Health

Villages to face stricter public health requirements

Former Fijian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Naipote Katonitabua.
Culture

Former envoy calls for heritage mapping before iron sands project