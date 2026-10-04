Rewa seek strong finish against Nadi
Ledua says communication and player depth remain key challenges
Monday 05 October 2026 | 10:30
Rewa rugby team in a huddle at Bu rebasaga School Grounds on October 3, 2026.
Photo: loane Asioli
Rewa head coach Sireli Ledua says his team must improve their communication to secure a positive result in their last match of the season against topranked Nadi this weekend.
This follows their 13-27 loss to Nadroga in Round 10 at Burebasaga School Grounds last weekend.
"It is one of the biggest barriers I'm trying to overcome with this team, and that is communication within the players," he said.
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''Another challenge that we face is the depth of players in the team. So far, most of our players have been injured during the season."
Ledua said his team has played 15 matches from the Vanua Cup elimination rounds to the Skipper Cup competition.
"Most of our players come from club games and they're out due to injuries," he said.
"Some of the players have been out for three months and a few for a couple of weeks."
Ledua added that a few of his loose forwards players had to move to the backline during the season.
"I think one of our biggest improvements is our forward pack, as we've been working hard with them," he said.
"Skipper Cup is another level of competition. Some of these Skipper Cup players have been playing for more than a decade. A few of these players come from the Drua set-up and overseas clubs compared to our players."
Ledua said he included two Under-20 players in the game against Nadroga.
"I've rated our players going headto-head with other teams at 80 to 90 per cent in their performance," he said.
"I hope the loyal fans of Rewa will turn up in numbers again next week for our final game of the season against Nadi."
Ledua added that their supporters have been their biggest source of inspiration throughout their Skipper Cup campaign this season.