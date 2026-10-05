Temporary bus fare back on October 9

A temporary bus fare of 22.5 per cent has been approved by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC).

This follows a review of revenue assessments and renewed submissions provided by bus operators.

“In reaching its decision, FCCC considered the information received through renewed submissions and forecasts indicating that fuel costs may rise in the coming months,” the commission said in a media release.

“FCCC is also mindful of ongoing geopolitical tensions and the impact that higher transportation costs would have on Fijian households.”

The commission also said the temporary bus fare adjustment which ceased on August 31, 2026 has been approved for reinstatement from October 9, 2026.

“The temporary bus fare adjustment will be applicable for regulated routes within Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and Taveuni for a period of 6 months and is set to cease on 09 April 2027,” the commission said.

“The temporary bus fare adjustment is intended to ensure that delivery of essential services remains uninterrupted. This means that bus operators should be able to continue providing bus services without any disruptions.

“Recognising the impact this adjustment will have on households and the travelling public who rely on this essential service across Fiji, the Government has decided to absorb the increase and compensate the bus operators directly.

“This means that paying passengers will continue to pay the same fares with no additional financial burden. For commuters whose cards are 100 per cent subsidised, your receipts will show the full fares charged.

“FCCC is mindful of the essential role that public transport play in the daily lives of many Fijians, and the impact that any change may have on the overall cost and household expenses.”

The commission said it would continue to closely monitor global fuel prices and industry conditions throughout the period of the temporary adjustment and would take appropriate regulatory action where necessary to support industry stability and protect consumers.

“Should international fuel prices stabilise or decline, the FCCC will reassess any temporary measures as appropriate,” the commission said.