FIPRA cracks down on AI remakes of Fijian songs

Fiji’s music rights body is cracking down on unauthorised AI-generated versions of local songs, warning YouTube channels and content creators to remove them or face enforcement action.

The Fiji Performing Rights Association (FIPRA) said it was already acting against AI-generated remakes, adaptations and reproductions of music belonging to Fijian composers, songwriters and musicians.

FIPRA chairman Isireli Gumatua said the association would continue seeking the removal of content from YouTube and other online platforms where it breached the rights of its members.

He said FIPRA was increasingly seeing original Fijian music transformed using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and uploaded online without permission from the original creators.

Mr Gumatua said the concern went beyond music rights because Fijian music carried the country’s identity, culture, language and heritage.

“Our music is our identity. Our language is our heritage. Our creativity belongs to our people,” he said.

FIPRA has already received requests from some YouTube channels seeking to have their content or channels restored following takedown action.

Mr Gumatua stressed that FIPRA was not opposed to AI or emerging technology, but said innovation should not come at the expense of the rights, identity and livelihoods of local creators.

He issued a direct warning to individuals, YouTube channels and other digital content creators using AI to reproduce, alter, imitate or remake music belonging to FIPRA members without authorisation.

“Please remove the content immediately. Do not wait for FIPRA to take enforcement action,” he said.

FIPRA said it would continue monitoring the use of its members’ works online and take necessary action to protect original Fijian music and the rights of local creators.

The association maintained that its fight was not against technology, but against the unauthorised use of music created by Fijians.