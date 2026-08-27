Entertainment

FIPRA cracks down on AI remakes of Fijian songs

Mr Gumatua said the concern went beyond music rights because Fijian music carried the country’s identity, culture, language and heritage.

Friday 28 August 2026 | 07:30

Fiji Performing Rights Association Chairman Isireli Gumatua. 

Fiji Performing Rights Association chairman Isireli Gumatua. 

Photo: Rariqi Turner

Fiji’s music rights body is cracking down on unauthorised AI-generated versions of local songs, warning YouTube channels and content creators to remove them or face enforcement action.

The Fiji Performing Rights Association (FIPRA) said it was already acting against AI-generated remakes, adaptations and reproductions of music belonging to Fijian composers, songwriters and musicians.

FIPRA chairman Isireli Gumatua said the association would continue seeking the removal of content from YouTube and other online platforms where it breached the rights of its members.

Related stories

He said FIPRA was increasingly seeing original Fijian music transformed using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and uploaded online without permission from the original creators.

Mr Gumatua said the concern went beyond music rights because Fijian music carried the country’s identity, culture, language and heritage.

“Our music is our identity. Our language is our heritage. Our creativity belongs to our people,” he said.

FIPRA has already received requests from some YouTube channels seeking to have their content or channels restored following takedown action.

Mr Gumatua stressed that FIPRA was not opposed to AI or emerging technology, but said innovation should not come at the expense of the rights, identity and livelihoods of local creators.

He issued a direct warning to individuals, YouTube channels and other digital content creators using AI to reproduce, alter, imitate or remake music belonging to FIPRA members without authorisation.

“Please remove the content immediately. Do not wait for FIPRA to take enforcement action,” he said.

FIPRA said it would continue monitoring the use of its members’ works online and take necessary action to protect original Fijian music and the rights of local creators.

The association maintained that its fight was not against technology, but against the unauthorised use of music created by Fijians.

Explore more on these topics

FijiNews

Most popular

Fijian Teachers Association (FTA) general secretary, Paula Manumanunitoga.
Nation

Education Ministry admits delay in advertising 130 head posts

FSC, Labasa mill, effluent, Qawa river, discharge claims
Environment

FSC refutes effluent discharge claims, waits for report findings

Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission Commissioner Sekove Naqiolevu with village community at Naseakula in Labasa on August 25, 2026.
Nation

26 years on, Macuata villagers still seek answers

Naitasiri number 8 Saimoni Wakanivesi claims a high ball during their Skipper Cup round four clash against Suva at the HFC Bank Stadium, Suva on August 21, 2026. Photo: Leon Lord
Rugby

Highlanders ready for Tailevu

The Tailevu senior men's team has not lost a Skipper Cup match yet after four rounds.
Rugby

Rodan backs Tailevu to upset Naitasiri

Molly Picklum
Other Sports

Picklum returns to defend Fiji Pro title

Mr Sione Maile Fakatava at the USP Market Day on Friday last week. 
Personal Finance

‘Education does not end at the classroom door’

The Charity Chest has been a longstanding part of the Hibiscus Festival, with contestants raising funds and awareness for charitable causes through events, corporate appeals, raffles and other initiatives.
Entertainment

Charity Chest puts community at heart of Hibiscus Festival

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna at the launch of the 2026 National Agriculture Show in Suva on August 26, 2026.
What's On

Labasa to host 2026 National Agriculture Show