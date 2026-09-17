Dry spell threatens farmers, food production

El Niño is putting farmers under pressure as reduced rainfall threatens water supplies and agricultural production.

Speaking at the 31st Northern Farmers Awards at Subrail Park in Labasa last night, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Mosese Bulitavu warned that prolonged dry conditions could increase pressure on agricultural communities.

Mr Bulitavu said reduced rainfall could affect productivity while increasing pressure on irrigation, household food supplies and water resources.

He urged farmers to strengthen water conservation, improve water management and adopt climate-smart farming practices to prepare for prolonged dry conditions.

“We should not look at El Niño only as a challenge, we should see it as a reminder that we must prepare better,” Mr Bulitavu said.

Mr Bulitavu said farmers needed to make better use of climate information, improve planning and adopt water-efficient technologies and practices.

He also highlighted the importance of Government working with the private sector, communities and development partners to strengthen climate resilience in rural and maritime areas.

Despite the challenges, farmers continued to harvest, invest and contribute to the agricultural sector. That resilience was celebrated at the Northern Farmers Awards, which has recognised farmers since 1993.

Mr Bulitavu said the award recipients represented the hard work, innovation and determination needed to build a stronger agricultural sector.

The National Agriculture Show theme of “green growth and rural gains” also emphasised sustainable farming, water conservation, climate-smart practices, value addition, diversification and access to new markets.

Mr Bulitavu also recognised the contribution of women in agriculture and their role as farmers, producers, entrepreneurs and decision-makers.

He congratulated the award recipients and said every farmer’s contribution to food, income, employment and their communities mattered.