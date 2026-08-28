At four years old, Bulou Boteiova lost her father and was raised by her mother alone.

This childhood experience shaped the 23-year-old island girl into a university graduate, teacher and now a Queen contestant in the 70th FMF Hibiscus Festival.

For Ms Boteiova, the Hibiscus stage is a chance to turn a difficult childhood into a message of hope for the 28 children she teaches at Naviti District School. She is sponsored by Playland Fantasy.

Hailing from Teci Village in the Yasawa Island Group, with maternal links to Maro Village in Naviti, Ms Boteiova said she never imagined that the little island girl raised by her mother would one day stand among Fiji’s Hibiscus contestants.

“Who might have known an island girl who was brought up by her mother without the presence of her father to actually be part of this competition.”

Her journey has strengthened her desire to inspire children growing up without a parent, reminding them that their circumstances do not have to determine their future.

The Fiji National University Bachelor of Education graduate is using her Hibiscus platform to champion youth and women empowerment, issues she believes can transform families and communities when people are given opportunities.

“I am all for youth and women empowerment because I believe when women rise, families thrive and when youths are given certain opportunities, they are able to take us to another level.”

Bringing the Yasawa voice to Hibiscus

But Ms Boteiova is not leaving her island identity behind.

She plans to bring the voice, traditions and culture of her Yasawa community to the festival, with indigenous language and culture forming part of her research and advocacy.

She believes Fiji can move forward without forgetting its roots. Her Hibiscus dream began as a primary schoolgirl watching queens ride on floats and take the stage.

Former Hibiscus contestant Lenora Qereqeretabua became one of her biggest inspirations, particularly for the way she used her platform to speak about issues she believed in.

After gaining two years of pageantry experience through the Sugar Festival and Coral Coast Carnival, Ms Boteiova finally saw her own dream come true.

She said becoming a Hibiscus contestant was even part of her prayers last year.

“Just last year it was in my prayer list that one day that I’ll also take part in the Hibiscus Festival. And here we are, at the 70th anniversary of the FMF Hibiscus Festival.”

Now, as she stands alongside the other 10 contestants, Ms Boteiova said the competition has unexpectedly created a sisterhood, allowing the women to look beyond the glamour and see the stories behind each contestant.



