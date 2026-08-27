Fijian roots inspire Mrs Canada Globe Curve winner

Mrs Canada Globe Curve 2026 winner Pooja Chand says her Fijian upbringing, family values and life experiences have shaped her commitment to empowering women, promoting mental health awareness and supporting families.

Ms Chand, who was born in Navua, said her Fijian roots remained an important part of her identity and continued to influence her journey.

One of four sisters, she was raised by her father, Iswar Chand, who served as a police officer for 35 years, and her mother, Pushpa Wati, who was a full-time homemaker until her passing in 2017.

Ms Chand attended Sigatoka Methodist Primary School before completing her secondary education at Sangam Sadhu Kuppuswamy Memorial College.

She said growing up in a family that moved often taught her important values that she carried with her.

“Fiji taught me the values of community, respect, compassion, resilience and love,” she said.

Ms Chand said winning the Mrs Canada Globe Curve 2026 title was about more than a crown, describing it as an opportunity to use her voice and platform to inspire women regardless of their age, background, size or circumstances.

She said she was proud of her Fijian heritage and wanted to represent Fiji internationally by highlighting its culture, beauty, strength and warmth.

Ms Chand plans to create supportive spaces where women can share their experiences, build confidence and access resources, while encouraging mentorship between women and girls.

Her professional experience in Mental Health and Substance Use Services has also strengthened her belief in the importance of compassion and access to support.

“Behind every situation is a person, a family and a story,” she said.

Ms Chand also acknowledged her husband as a major source of support, saying he had encouraged her to “fly higher”.

With about half a million followers on TikTok, she plans to use her platforms to promote body positivity, women’s empowerment, mental health, inclusion and community involvement while showcasing Fijian culture.

The official title is Mrs Canada Globe Curve.

Mrs. Canada Inc. is a national pageant organisation that holds Canadian rights for sending its titleholders to international Mrs. competitions, including global pageant circuits such as Mrs. World, Mrs. Globe and Mrs. Universe.

The Mrs. system is designed for mature women, while the Curve division focuses specifically on full-figured and plus-size contestants.

For Ms Chand, the title represents more than a pageant achievement.

It is an opportunity to use her international platform to promote women’s welfare, celebrate diversity and encourage women to believe in their worth and potential.

“I want to build a bridge between Fiji, Canada and the wider international community,” she said.