Courts and Law

Three remanded over alleged Nadi taxi robbery

Second accused asks court and victim for forgiveness

Friday 28 August 2026 | 12:30

Updated 28 August 2026 | 15:06 FJT

From left: Iliesa Buku, Serupepeli Bogisa and Livai Tiritiri Samu Nakaua.

From left: Iliesa Buku, Serupepeli Bogisa and Livai Tiritiri Samu Nakaua leaving the Nadi Magistrate Court on August 28, 2026.

Photo: Katherine Naidu

Three men accused of robbing a Nadi taxi driver of a mobile phone and cash have been remanded in custody, despite no property being recovered in connection with the alleged offence.

Serupepeli Bogisa, Livai Tiritiri Samu Nakaua and Iliesa Buku appeared before Magistrate Talei Kean at the Nadi Magistrate Court this morning.

They each face one count of aggravated robbery.

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The court heard that the three allegedly robbed taxi driver Muni Sanjiv Mudaliar in Korovuto, Nadi, on August 25.

They allegedly took a Samsung A57 mobile phone valued at $1,400 and $60 in cash.

Police prosecutor Corporal Isireli Ratulevu objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the alleged offence, the interests of the public and concerns about the prevalence of offences in Nadi.

Corporal Ratulevu also told the court that no property had been recovered in connection with the alleged robbery and sought a further remand for the accused.

The three accused did not object to being remanded in custody.

During the proceedings, the second accused asked the court and Mudaliar for forgiveness.

Magistrate Kean subsequently transferred the matter to the High Court in Lautoka.

The case was adjourned to September 11 for mention, with all three accused remaining in custody.

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