Nation

Two Labasa temples hit as concern over sacrilege grows

Police confirm reports as Minister condemns recent acts of sacrilege across Fiji

Friday 28 August 2026 | 12:00

temple-labasa-breakin

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh.

Photo: Shratika Naidu

Two Hindu temples in Labasa have reportedly been broken into within the past five months.

The temples, located at Vunika and Tuatua, have stood for more than 50 years.

Temple committees declined to comment when contacted, saying they wanted to protect their members and the buildings from being victimised.

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Police spokesperson Sergeant Wame Bautolu confirmed that Labasa Police Station had received reports of both incidents.

Regarding the recent sacrilege case at Tuatua this week, Sergeant Bautolu said investigations were continuing.

“Although nothing was stolen at the temple, Police is trying to determine how it was broken into,” Sergeant Bautolu said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh has condemned recent acts of sacrilege at places of worship across Fiji, describing them as deeply troubling and unacceptable.

“Such acts are not only criminal but also a direct attack on the values of respect, peace and religious harmony that are central to Fiji as a nation,” Mr Singh said.

“I urge the Fiji Police Force to urgently investigate sacrilege cases and religious committees to remain vigilant as they continue to hold programmes at places of worship, especially during these school holidays.”

He emphasised that places of worship, regardless of faith, must always be respected, protected and honoured.

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