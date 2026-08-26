Free medical camps bring care closer to communities

Residents living near Nawaicoba Public School in Nadi were among those to benefit from free medical services during the 2026 Sai MediCare Camps.

Among them was 70-year-old Narayan Gounder, who visited the camp for a blood test and an eye check today.

“I am satisfied with the services undertaken here because they are providing free medical treatment,” Mr Gounder said.

He encouraged other Fijians to make use of the free clinics and called on the Sathya Sai Service Organisation Fiji to hold similar camps in more villages around the area.

The camps provide free medical, dental, eye care and allied health services across Ba, Rakiraki, Vatukoula, Nadi, Sigatoka and Lautoka.

Camp and logistics manager Krishna Sami said about 92 team members from Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Fiji were involved this year.

The team includes doctors, dentists, nurses, general volunteers, a dietician, an echocardiography technician and a laboratory technician.

Mr Sami said the Ba camp recorded close to 300 patients, while 352 people attended the camp at Nilson College in Vatukoula.

Services include general and specialist consultations, dental care, optometry, physiotherapy, dietetics, nursing support, blood tests, blood pressure and diabetes screening, cervical cancer screening, electrocardiograms, echocardiography and ultrasound.

Specialist services include cardiology, gastroenterology, orthopaedic surgery, psychiatry, paediatrics, surgery, gynaecology, geriatrics and stroke medicine.

The organisation has coordinated free medical outreach programmes for more than two decades, working with overseas and local health professionals endorsed by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The camps continue today at Cuvu College in Nadroga and on Friday at Gurukul Primary School in Saweni, Lautoka.