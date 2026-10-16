Nadi woman remembered for her jovial nature

A woman found lying motionless near Nadi Plaza on Thursday morning was remembered by her family and friends for her jovial nature.

Vilimaina Wotta, 26, of Nakavu Village, Nadi, was found dead.

Her stepmother, Matelita Leba, 52, recalled that Ms Wotta had visited their home on Wednesday and was in a cheerful mood.

“She came to have a meal with us that day, and we shared laughter with everyone. We did not know that it would be her last presence with us,” she said.

Ms Leba said the family and friends were still in shock, with several friends visiting the family home on Thursday night.

“When all her friends heard the news, they came home and burst into tears, showing how attached they were to her,” she said.

Ms Leba said Police visited the family home after the body was discovered and escorted Ms Wotta’s father to the mortuary for identification.

She said the family was awaiting the post-mortem results, with the funeral expected to be held next week.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said investigations were underway.

“The victim’s body was recovered and taken to the Nadi Hospital mortuary where a post-mortem will be conducted to confirm the cause of death,” she said.

She said investigations were continuing and anyone with information that could assist Police was asked to call 1681.

Ms Wotta is survived by her 10-year-old daughter and six-month-old baby.