Kiran: Hindi films unite Fiji’s communities

Hindi films have helped bring Fiji’s ethnic communities closer through shared language and culture, says Minister for Women, Children, Social Protection and Cohesion Sashi Kiran.

Ms Kiran made the remarks while opening the Indian Film Festival 2026 at Life Cinema in Nakasi yesterday.

“Hindi films have helped all ethnic groups come closer in Fiji, and have helped in sharing our language and culture with communities,” Ms Kiran said.

“Here you’ll see Hindi music integrated in bands and language spoken so widely.”

She said the bond between Fiji and India went beyond politics, trade and aid. “It is very personal,” she said.

The festival opened with a screening of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, a film about Indian warrior Tanhaji Malusare.

Ms Kiran said the film’s theme of quiet sacrifice reflected the experiences of the Girmityas, who helped build modern Fiji.

She said Fiji also had unsung heroes today, including mothers in rural villages and community leaders.

Ms Kiran urged parents and community leaders to pass on strong values to young people.

“It is our absolute duty to instil in them the bedrock values of courage, integrity, service, pride in their nation, and selflessness,” she said.

As the minister responsible for women and children, she said cinema could also highlight the struggles faced by women and children and encourage community conversations about equality.

The High Commission of India said the festival, organised in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, had drawn an enthusiastic response from cinema lovers.

It said Indian cinema’s popularity in Fiji reflected the deep historical, cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The festival will run every Saturday until November 7 at Life Cinema in Nakasi and Nadi.