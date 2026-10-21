QVS students allegedly beaten with sticks, bullies removed

A concerned parent has alleged that Year 11 students at Queen Victoria School (QVS) were struck up to 85 times with sticks by senior students in an alleged bullying incident, questioning why those responsible were not expelled.

The parent, who contacted this masthead, claimed the incident involving students from Verata House occurred on a Sunday in the second week of September, following church services.

The parent alleged the incident took place during a power blackout, with Year 11 boys lined up while Year 13 students took turns striking them with sticks over five rounds.

By the third round, the boys were screaming and crying, the parent claimed. The parent also alleged the students were unable to sit comfortably for weeks afterwards.

The parent said the incident was reported about a week later and that families had initially been told the senior students would have to transfer to another school.

However, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro confirmed that alternative schooling arrangements had been facilitated for 21 Year 13 students involved in the incident, allowing them to sit their external examinations.

In a statement, Mr Radrodro said the incident involved 37 Year 11 students and 21 Year 13 students. He also acknowledged concerns about delays by school officials in reporting the matter.

“Any failure to report serious incidents promptly undermines the Ministry’s ability to respond effectively and protect students,” Mr Radrodro said.

He said the affected Year 11 students had received counselling and psychosocial support through the Ministry, the Substance Abuse Advisory Council (SAAC), the school chaplain and the Ministry of Social Welfare.

Mr Radrodro reiterated that bullying, intimidation, corporal punishment and physical violence had no place in schools.

“Every student has the right to learn in a safe, secure and supportive environment.”

He said the Ministry had conducted advisory and awareness sessions involving school officials, students, police and other stakeholders.

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