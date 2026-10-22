Fiji A’s Rarabota eyes Brisbane opportunity

Fiji A player Dimere Rarabota has acknowledged her par­ents, sponsors and teammates for supporting her netball journey from grassroots to club level.

"My parents were happy about what I achieved because I've been playing this sport since my school days right to club games," she said.

"I'm happy that I get to meet other young girls around the country to prepare for the Fiji A team."

Rarabota is part of the 15-member squad that will travel to Australia for the inaugural PacificAus Sports Netball Challenge from November 23-28.

The 24-year-old former Jasper Wil­liams High School student plays as a wing attack, centre and goal at­tack.

"I'm happy that the girls were able to gel well, especially with the com­binations on the court," Rarabota said.

"Our target as a team is to show­case our style of playing in Bris­bane, as there will be many oppor­tunities to attract the attention of scouts and sponsors."

Rarabota encouraged young net­ball players across the country to keep working hard to achieve their goals.

She hails from Vuinadi Village in Cakaudrove and currently plays for the Fiji Dolphins Sports Academy netball team in Nadi under the Pe­tero Civoniceva Foundation.

"Coach Michelle Parsons is like a mother figure to us, and we have learned a lot from her. I have loved netball since my primary school days, and I also represented Caka­udrove in the past."

Rarabota comes from a sporting family; with a father who played rugby and a mother who played net­ball.

"I thank my family for their sup­port, and it's my goal to learn a new skill every day in training. We have to let go of bad habits when we play a certain sport, as they can hinder our performance."

She also acknowledged her spon­sors at the Dolphins Sports Acad­emy and her teammates in Nadi.