Fiji A’s Rarabota eyes Brisbane opportunity
Rarabota is part of the 15-member squad that will travel to Australia for the inaugural PacificAus Sports Netball Challenge from November 23-28.
Friday 23 October 2026 | 10:00
Updated 23 October 2026 | 12:54 FJT
Fiji A player Dimere Rarabota.
Photo: loane Asioli
Fiji A player Dimere Rarabota has acknowledged her parents, sponsors and teammates for supporting her netball journey from grassroots to club level.
"My parents were happy about what I achieved because I've been playing this sport since my school days right to club games," she said.
"I'm happy that I get to meet other young girls around the country to prepare for the Fiji A team."
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Rarabota is part of the 15-member squad that will travel to Australia for the inaugural PacificAus Sports Netball Challenge from November 23-28.
The 24-year-old former Jasper Williams High School student plays as a wing attack, centre and goal attack.
"I'm happy that the girls were able to gel well, especially with the combinations on the court," Rarabota said.
"Our target as a team is to showcase our style of playing in Brisbane, as there will be many opportunities to attract the attention of scouts and sponsors."
Rarabota encouraged young netball players across the country to keep working hard to achieve their goals.
She hails from Vuinadi Village in Cakaudrove and currently plays for the Fiji Dolphins Sports Academy netball team in Nadi under the Petero Civoniceva Foundation.
"Coach Michelle Parsons is like a mother figure to us, and we have learned a lot from her. I have loved netball since my primary school days, and I also represented Cakaudrove in the past."
Rarabota comes from a sporting family; with a father who played rugby and a mother who played netball.
"I thank my family for their support, and it's my goal to learn a new skill every day in training. We have to let go of bad habits when we play a certain sport, as they can hinder our performance."
She also acknowledged her sponsors at the Dolphins Sports Academy and her teammates in Nadi.