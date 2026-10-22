Today's paperLoginSign up
Netball

Fiji A’s Rarabota eyes Brisbane opportunity

Rarabota is part of the 15-member squad that will travel to Australia for the inaugural PacificAus Sports Netball Challenge from November 23-28.

Friday 23 October 2026 | 10:00

Updated 23 October 2026 | 12:54 FJT

Fiji A player Dimere Rarabota.

Fiji A player Dimere Rarabota.

Photo: loane Asioli

Fiji A player Dimere Rarabota has acknowledged her par­ents, sponsors and teammates for supporting her netball journey from grassroots to club level.

"My parents were happy about what I achieved because I've been playing this sport since my school days right to club games," she said.

"I'm happy that I get to meet other young girls around the country to prepare for the Fiji A team."

Related stories

Rarabota is part of the 15-member squad that will travel to Australia for the inaugural PacificAus Sports Netball Challenge from November 23-28.

The 24-year-old former Jasper Wil­liams High School student plays as a wing attack, centre and goal at­tack.

"I'm happy that the girls were able to gel well, especially with the com­binations on the court," Rarabota said.

"Our target as a team is to show­case our style of playing in Bris­bane, as there will be many oppor­tunities to attract the attention of scouts and sponsors."

Rarabota encouraged young net­ball players across the country to keep working hard to achieve their goals.

She hails from Vuinadi Village in Cakaudrove and currently plays for the Fiji Dolphins Sports Academy netball team in Nadi under the Pe­tero Civoniceva Foundation.

"Coach Michelle Parsons is like a mother figure to us, and we have learned a lot from her. I have loved netball since my primary school days, and I also represented Caka­udrove in the past."

Rarabota comes from a sporting family; with a father who played rugby and a mother who played net­ball.

"I thank my family for their sup­port, and it's my goal to learn a new skill every day in training. We have to let go of bad habits when we play a certain sport, as they can hinder our performance."

She also acknowledged her spon­sors at the Dolphins Sports Acad­emy and her teammates in Nadi.

Explore more on these topics

Netball

Most popular

Minister for Foreign Affairs Sakiasi Ditoka.
Nation

Minister Ditoka backs parental authority in child discipline

Minister for Lands Filimoni Voarogo during Constitution amendment bill public consultation in Nakasi on October 22, 2026.
Nation

Vosarogo urges iron-sands project opponents to attend consultations

Opposition Member of Parliament, Ketan Lal
Courts and Law

High Court to rule on constitutional amendment process

Rakuro Daunivanana
Boxing

Zeg Boxing Promotion brings international boxing talent to Suva

From left: FASANOC vice-presidents Della Shaw- Elder, Inoke Niubalavu, Cathy Wong, Stephens Desbans, ONOC president Baklai Tenengil and FASANOC committee Dr Robbin Mitchell with athletes at Olympic House, Suva, on October 21, 2026.
Athletics

IOC outlines opportunities for Fiji athletes

Nadroga Under-20 rugby team after their quarterfinal win in Sigatoka on October 17, 2026.
Rugby

Baby Stallions to improve discipline before semis

Film
Entertainment

Kiran: Hindi films unite Fiji’s communities

Pacific Specialist Hospitals (PSH) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Fiji National University (FNU)
Health

PSH, FNU partner to train medical specialists mitigate brain drain

dance
Culture

Youth urged to learn meaning behind Hindu traditions, not just celebrate them