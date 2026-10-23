Consumer Council wants power to name and shame traders

Some traders refuse to refund customers because they know the Consumer Council of Fiji cannot fine or prosecute them, says the council’s chief executive officer, Seema Shandil.

Ms Shandil told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Social Affairs: “Sometimes retailers know that we do not have the powers to fine or prosecute, so they would refuse to provide redress.”

The committee’s report, tabled in Parliament last month, found that the council must rely on regulators such as the Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC), Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Fiji Police Force to take action against offenders.

The council’s submission showed that referrals to these agencies increased from 164 in 2020-2021 to 1,505 in 2023-2024. These included 1,009 referrals to Police CID, 347 to the FCCC and 67 to the LTA.

Mr Vanawalu questioned the council’s 1976 Act, which does not give it the power to prosecute.

“It is just as they say about a white elephant,” he said.

Ms Shandil said the Act was under review and the council wanted the power to “name and shame” repeat offenders.

“We do not want to duplicate the work of the enforcement agencies because they are already there doing the work,” she said.

Opposition MP Viam Pillay asked whether the council should receive feedback on cases it refers to other agencies.

“Yes,” Ms Shandil said, adding that the council received no feedback on complaints referred to the FCCC.

The committee recommended that the line ministry work closely with the council to review its Act.

Meanwhile, other regulators could soon have tougher penalties at their disposal. The draft Competition and Consumer Commission Bill 2026 proposes fines of up to $10 million for companies.