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Courts and Law

Rape accused says he does not need bail

The accused told the High Court he did not need bail and had misplaced his disclosures.

Friday 23 October 2026 | 16:00

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Rape-accused Sefanaia Turagadamudamu, who is representing himself, told the High Court in Suva on Friday that he did not need bail, but Justice Pita Bulamainaivalu still granted him 14 days.

The State, represented by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, objected to bail.

The court heard that Turagadamudamu had misplaced his disclosures. He also said he was not interested in bail.

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Turagadamudamu is charged with allegedly raping another remandee on December 5 last year.

He last appeared before Justice Bulamainaivalu on September 29. The case has been adjourned to November 6.


Dasalusalu psychiatric inquiry

In a separate matter, the court was scheduled to deliver its ruling on an inquiry into whether Samuela Dasalusalu, 43, is mentally fit to stand trial.

Dasalusalu is accused of murdering 16-year-old Salote Sikiti at Naqali Village, Naitasiri, on December 10, 2025.

The ruling has been adjourned to November 6.

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