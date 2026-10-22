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Bula FC sign defender Boffey

Boffey has played in Australia, Spain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), bringing experience and versatility to Bula's defence.

Friday 23 October 2026 | 09:30

Updated 23 October 2026 | 12:52 FJT

Mi­chael Boffey

Mi­chael Boffey

Bula FC has signed defender Mi­chael Boffey to strengthen their squad for the 2027 OFC Profes­sional League season.

The 23-year-old left-footed centre­back joins Bula FC after making 21 starts and playing 1856 minutes for Bentleigh Greens SC in Australia's National Premier League (NPL) Victo­ria during the 2026 season.

Standing at 187cm, Boffey has played in Australia, Spain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), bringing ex­perience and versatility to Bula's de­fence ahead of the club's second pro­fessional season.

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"It's a massive opportunity for me personally and something I've been working towards for a very long time," Boffey said.

"I'm looking forward to getting over to Fiji, meeting the boys, all the staff, and competing in the OFC Pro League next season."

Boffey began his overseas career with FC Malaga City Under-19 in Spain before joining CD Almufiecar City; where he was part of a league ­winning and promotion-winning cam­paign in 2022.

He later represented Dubai City FC in the UAE before returning to Aus­tralia, where he played for Dandenong Thunder, Northcote City; Preston Li­ons and Bentleigh Greens. He was also part of the Preston Lions squad that secured promotion to NPL Victoria.

Boffey said playing in different coun­tries had helped develop his technical ability; physical strength and defen­sive game.

"Spain helped me develop the techni­cal side of my game and helped me be­come more comfortable in possession, while the UAE exposed me to a differ­ent style of football in a very physical league," he said.

Boffey describes himself as an ag­gressive, vocal defender who is confi­dent in one-on-one situations, aerial duels and playing the ball out from the back.

"From the conversations I had with my agent and the club, I really liked the direction, the foundation and am­bition around the team's standards and culture," he said.

''At this stage of my career, I felt it was the right move to challenge my­self in a new environment and con­tinue developing as a player."

Boffey has visited Fiji on a family hol­iday as a child and said he was looking forward to experiencing the country's culture and passion for sport.

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