Bula FC sign defender Boffey
Boffey has played in Australia, Spain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), bringing experience and versatility to Bula's defence.
Friday 23 October 2026 | 09:30
Updated 23 October 2026 | 12:52 FJT
Michael Boffey
Bula FC has signed defender Michael Boffey to strengthen their squad for the 2027 OFC Professional League season.
The 23-year-old left-footed centreback joins Bula FC after making 21 starts and playing 1856 minutes for Bentleigh Greens SC in Australia's National Premier League (NPL) Victoria during the 2026 season.
Standing at 187cm, Boffey has played in Australia, Spain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), bringing experience and versatility to Bula's defence ahead of the club's second professional season.
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"It's a massive opportunity for me personally and something I've been working towards for a very long time," Boffey said.
"I'm looking forward to getting over to Fiji, meeting the boys, all the staff, and competing in the OFC Pro League next season."
Boffey began his overseas career with FC Malaga City Under-19 in Spain before joining CD Almufiecar City; where he was part of a league winning and promotion-winning campaign in 2022.
He later represented Dubai City FC in the UAE before returning to Australia, where he played for Dandenong Thunder, Northcote City; Preston Lions and Bentleigh Greens. He was also part of the Preston Lions squad that secured promotion to NPL Victoria.
Boffey said playing in different countries had helped develop his technical ability; physical strength and defensive game.
"Spain helped me develop the technical side of my game and helped me become more comfortable in possession, while the UAE exposed me to a different style of football in a very physical league," he said.
Boffey describes himself as an aggressive, vocal defender who is confident in one-on-one situations, aerial duels and playing the ball out from the back.
"From the conversations I had with my agent and the club, I really liked the direction, the foundation and ambition around the team's standards and culture," he said.
''At this stage of my career, I felt it was the right move to challenge myself in a new environment and continue developing as a player."
Boffey has visited Fiji on a family holiday as a child and said he was looking forward to experiencing the country's culture and passion for sport.