A lack of licensed taxis during evenings and off-peak hours is leaving passengers with little choice and creating opportunities for illegal “pari” operators, a taxi industry representative says.

The issue was raised during a Fiji Zone Taxi Association meeting with the Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) and Police at the Nadi Civic Centre on Thursday.

Central, Eastern and Southern Taxi Operators representative Jimmy Khan said illegal taxi operations were becoming an increasingly serious concern across the country.

He questioned why enforcement action against unlicensed operators was not more visible.

“Not only in Nadi is it alarming, but it's alarming all around Fiji. This is a straight message to our Fiji Police Force that to date we haven't seen any operation on illegal operators. Why?” he said.

However, Mr Khan said licensed taxi operators also needed to acknowledge the gaps in their own service that were allowing illegal operators to attract passengers.

“We come out at seven o'clock or six o'clock from home, and we target our income. As soon as we have reached our target, we go back home. Who is going to provide the service to the public? That's why the pari came in operating the whole night,” he said.

He said passengers were often left with little choice when licensed taxis were unavailable.

“When the public needs a taxi, there is no taxi. So they have no other choice but to take pari.”

Mr Khan called on the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to consider minimum availability requirements or roster arrangements to ensure adequate taxi coverage, particularly during evenings and off-peak periods.

He said licensed operators needed to provide longer and more consistent operating hours so passengers were not left without transport.

Mr Khan said tackling illegal operations could not rest solely with enforcement authorities and urged licensed taxi operators to improve their own standards.

He said drivers should assist passengers with luggage, accept passengers without unnecessary route selection and maintain appropriate attire and professional conduct.

“Licensed operators must maintain professional standards, and enforcement authorities must ensure that unlicensed or unauthorised operators do not undermine those who comply with the law,” he said.