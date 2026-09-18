Fijians returning from seasonal work in Australia and New Zealand are being trained to turn their overseas earnings into businesses and create a source of income at home.

Twenty-six returned seasonal workers completed a three-day Start and Improve Your Business training at Macuata House in Labasa on Thursday.

The programme, the first of its kind for returned workers in Vanua Levu, targeted unemployed Fijians who had worked under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme and Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme.

Ministry of Commerce and Business Development Start and Improve Your Business master trainer Mohammed Aslam Khan said the training was aimed at helping participants develop business ideas and prepare for life after overseas employment.

“The Ministry of Commerce and Business Development, in partnership with the Pacific Labour Mobility Support Program and the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations, organised this training to also help the participants generate their own business ideas,” Mr Khan said.

“They also learned about the business registration process, types of businesses, record keeping, marketing skills, budgeting and cash flow planning.”

Mr Khan said the collaboration supported the economic reintegration of Fijians returning from overseas employment opportunities under Fiji’s bilateral labour mobility programmes.

He said seven training sessions had been conducted across Fiji so far this year, with about 130 returned seasonal workers trained to start business ventures.

“All seasonal workers have a plan to make money and when they return home with money they are usually unaware where and how to use it,” he said.

“This training has educated them to put good use of their savings and start their own business at home so that they can be financially stable in years to come for a better future.”