Tavua council without drainage grant since 2019

Tavua Town Council has admitted that it has no government funding to maintain or upgrade its drains, despite ongoing concerns about poor drainage and flooding in the town and nearby villages.

The issue was highlighted during the Standing Committee on Social Affairs hearing on the council’s 2020 Annual Report on Thursday.

The committee raised the drainage issue after members were told that villagers of Tavualevu had recently complained about flooding caused by a drain running alongside the village.

Committee member Aliki Bia asked the council for an update, saying drainage was one of the major concerns raised during a recent consultation with villagers.

Council Special Administrator Rajendra Raghlu said the drain carries stormwater from the town and ratepayer areas.

He said the drain becomes heavily silted during flooding, restricting the flow of water and causing the area to flood.

“Council was now addressing the problem, including desilting the drain.” Mr Raghlu said.

But when Opposition MP Praveen Bala asked whether the council still received the government grant previously used to maintain the drains, the answer was no.

Corporate Manager Praveen Prakash told the committee the last drainage grant was received in 2019.

“At present, Council doesn't receive any grant for any maintenance or upgrade of town area,” Mr Prakash said.

She said the only grants currently received were for salaries and extended-area waste collection.

The council has also warned that its small revenue base limits what it can spend on development, with most of its income going towards operational costs.

The drainage concerns come as Tavua continues to face pressure on its infrastructure, with the council saying more funding is needed to maintain and upgrade the town.