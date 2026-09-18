Nation

Tavua council without drainage grant since 2019

The issue was highlighted during the Standing Committee on Social Affairs hearing on the council’s 2020 Annual Report on Thursday.

Saturday 19 September 2026 | 05:30

Members of the Standing Committee on Social Affairs and representatives from Tavua Town Council during the council's parliament submissions on September 17, 2026.

Members of the Standing Committee on Social Affairs and representatives from Tavua Town Council during the council's parliament submissions on September 17, 2026.

Parliament of Fiji

Tavua Town Council has admitted that it has no government funding to maintain or upgrade its drains, despite ongoing concerns about poor drainage and flooding in the town and nearby villages.

The issue was highlighted during the Standing Committee on Social Affairs hearing on the council’s 2020 Annual Report on Thursday.

The committee raised the drainage issue after members were told that villagers of Tavualevu had recently complained about flooding caused by a drain running alongside the village.

Related stories

Committee member Aliki Bia asked the council for an update, saying drainage was one of the major concerns raised during a recent consultation with villagers.

Council Special Administrator Rajendra Raghlu said the drain carries stormwater from the town and ratepayer areas.

He said the drain becomes heavily silted during flooding, restricting the flow of water and causing the area to flood.

“Council was now addressing the problem, including desilting the drain.” Mr Raghlu said.

But when Opposition MP Praveen Bala asked whether the council still received the government grant previously used to maintain the drains, the answer was no.

Corporate Manager Praveen Prakash told the committee the last drainage grant was received in 2019.

“At present, Council doesn't receive any grant for any maintenance or upgrade of town area,” Mr Prakash said.

She said the only grants currently received were for salaries and extended-area waste collection.

The council has also warned that its small revenue base limits what it can spend on development, with most of its income going towards operational costs.

The drainage concerns come as Tavua continues to face pressure on its infrastructure, with the council saying more funding is needed to maintain and upgrade the town.

Explore more on these topics

News

Most popular

Market Development Facility Fiji country director Kelera Cavuilati (left) and South Pacific Tourism Organisation chief executive officer Christopher Cocker during the launch of the Pacific Tourism Yachting Strategy 2026-2030 on Friday.
Nation

Pacific yachting strategy targets tourism growth in remote communities

Members of the Standing Committee on Social Affairs and representatives from Tavua Town Council during the council's parliament submissions on September 17, 2026.
Nation

Tavua council without drainage grant since 2019

Ratu Isireli Raseisei
Community

Eight-year wait opens door for Raseisei

Fiji - Pearls
Netball

Fiji Pearls miss out on Sydney World Cup next year

Fiji Pearls v Cook Islands netball
Netball

Fiji Pearls face uphill battle for World Cup spot

Josevata Bola (right).
Rugby

Bola defies stroke to keep on coaching

Fluoroscopy uses real-time X-ray imaging to help clinicians assess internal structures and bodily functions during diagnostic and image-guided procedures. Photo: Supplied
Health

CWM Hospital gets real-time X-ray technology for specialist procedures

PSH
Health

Serevi: Get your heart check for free

Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center of Sun Yat-sen University Team
Health

Chinese team brings advanced cataract surgery to Fiji