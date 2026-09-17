Netball

Fiji Pearls miss out on Sydney World Cup next year

Tonga and Samoa qualify from the Oceania region

Friday 18 September 2026 | 07:00

Updated 18 September 2026 | 11:16 FJT

Fiji - Pearls

Fiji Pearls have missed out on next year's Netball World Cup in Sydney, Australia.

Photo: Netball Australia

The Fiji Pearls have failed to qualify for next year’s Netball World Cup in Sydney after suffering their second straight loss in Tonga yesterday.

It will be only the second time Fiji has missed the pinnacle of the sport since 1987.

Fiji made its debut at the 1975 World Championship but missed the 1979 and 1983 editions before returning in 1987. Since then, the only absence was the 1995 event in Birmingham, England.

Related stories

The Pearls went down 60-72 to hosts Tonga Tala yesterday. They had earlier lost 50-56 to Samoa on Wednesday.

Their campaign started with a narrow 65-63 win over the Cook Islands.

Fiji sits third with two points, while Samoa and Tonga have three wins each to secure the top two spots from Oceania.

Samoa strengthened its position with a 72-50 win over the Cook Islands last night. The team had earlier beaten Papua New Guinea 72-56 on Monday.

Tonga meets Samoa today in its final match, while Fiji faces Papua New Guinea.

Fiji has featured at ten World Cups. Its best result was sixth place in 1999 in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The Pearls finished 11th at the 2023 World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

 

Results

Day One: Samoa 72-56 Papua New Guinea (PNG); Tonga 81-55 Cook Islands.

Day Two: Cook Islands 63-65 Fiji; Tonga 71-47 PNG.

Day Three: Samoa 56-50 Fiji; PNG 54-64 Cook Islands.

Day Four: Tonga 72-60 Fiji; Samoa 72-50 Cook Islands.

Today’s fixtures

3pm (Fiji time): Fiji v PNG

5.15pm: Tonga v Samoa

News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

NetballFiji Pearls

Most popular

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael in Parliament on February 23, 2026.
Nation

Fiji loses $500m annually to climate-related disasters

SEEP Research and Policy Officer Metuisela Gauna and Deputy Director Josefa Ravea with members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights and other participants following SEEP’s submission on the Electoral (Amendment) Bill 2026 in Labasa on September 15, 2026. Photo: Supplied
Nation

Poor turnout sparks call for early referendum awareness

Fiji Trades Union Congress National Secretary Felix Anthony
Nation

Workers cannot wait for wage review: Anthony

Salomone Naiduki.
Rugby

Naiduki eyes Flying Fijians after Skipper Cup return

Stephane Auvray
Football

Why these players? Auvray explains

Navua football head coach Rod­erick Singh
Football

Learn from early exit, players reminded

Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center of Sun Yat-sen University Team
Health

Chinese team brings advanced cataract surgery to Fiji

Miss Haroons Harware Bulou Grace Vualeba.
Entertainment

Vualeba uses carnival platform to speak against domestic violence

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu at the Declaration of a National HIV Emergency at Dinem House, Suva on September 15, 2026
Health

Fiji’s HIV crisis puts babies at risk as child cases nearly double