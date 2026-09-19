Travel

79-year-old embraces Malolo skydiving adventure

Ms Zheng described her experi­ence as a moment she would treas­ure.

Sunday 20 September 2026 | 08:00

Updated 21 September 2026 | 09:10 FJT

SKYDIVE

Tourist Chuan Yi Zheng about to experience skydiving over Maiolo Lailai with Fly Fiji chief executive officer Tim Joyce.

Photo: Fly Fiji

Age is no barrier when the sky is calling.

That was the message from a group of women who travelled to Fiji for an unforgettable skydiving experience with Fly Fiji at Malolo Lailai.

Among them was Chuan Yi Zheng from China, who had planned to make her jump at the age of 79.

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Rain grounded the aircraft and forced her to wait a day later. The next day, the weather cleared, and Ms Zheng finally got her chance to take to the skies over Malolo.

Fly Fiji chief executive officer Tim Joyce said the company had wit­nessed many remarkable skydiving stories, especially with women who refused to let age stop them from jumping.

Tourist Chuan Yi Zheng about to experience skydiving over Maiolo Lailai with Fly Fiji chief executive officer Tim Joyce.

Tourist Chuan Yi Zheng about to experience skydiving over Maiolo Lailai with Fly Fiji chief executive officer Tim Joyce.

Photo: Fly Fiji

Ms Zheng described her experi­ence as a moment she would treas­ure.

"I'm truly incredibly lucky. For the first time, my team was able to take a photo together," she said.

"He (Mr Joyce) even personally took me skydiving. This life is worth it. It's also my honour to have met you (Mr Joyce). Thank you so much."

Mr Joyce said Fly Fiji similarly hosted Canadian visitor Rhoda Eves, who made several jumps with the company when she was at age 95, age 96 and age 97.

"She's now 103, and she still asks about it, but she lives in Canada," Mr Joyce said.

Ms Eves' son, John Eves, has strong ties to Fiji. He is also a former Olympic skier and worked as a double in James Bond films.

"John Eves has a house in Malolo, so every year she (Ms Rhoda Eves) would come and skydive with me," Mr Joyce said.

He said her story remains a power­ful reminder that adventure has no expiry date.

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