Courts and Law

19-year-old gets suspended sentence for burglary, theft

Kari was 18 when he and co-accused Maika Burenivalu broke into the Lautoka home of businessman Zhong Weiqiang on February 4, 2025.

Monday 21 September 2026 | 07:00

Updated 21 September 2026 | 09:09 FJT

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A 19-year-old man has avoided further time in prison after the High Court in Lautoka suspended his sentence for a home burglary and vehicle theft last year.

Sami Kari was handed his sentence last Wednesday, September 16, before Judge Justice Riyaz Hamza.

He was sentenced to two years and five months’ imprisonment, fully suspended for eight years.

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Kari was 18 when he and co-accused Maika Burenivalu broke into the Lautoka home of businessman Zhong Weiqiang on February 4, 2025.

The court heard Kari had previously been employed to cut grass at the property and used a pinch bar to force open a back door while the homeowner was away in Nadi.

The pair spent about 30 minutes ransacking the house before stealing $3500 cash, a CCTV decoder, car keys, liquor and a dark grey Hyundai SUV.

Kari was arrested 10 days, admitting later to police that he had helped plan the burglary, driven the stolen vehicle to Nadi and used some of the stolen money to buy canvas from Tappoo City. The vehicle was later recovered at Vusuya, Nausori.

He pleaded guilty on June 9 this year to aggravated burglary and theft under the Crimes Act 2009.

Justice Hamza set starting sentences of five years for aggravated burglary and six months for theft, with a further three years added for aggravating factors including premeditation, the prevalence of residential burglaries and Kari’s breach of trust, given his familiarity with the property.

The sentence was reduced for his cooperation with police, remorse, partial recovery of the stolen property and guilty plea.

The resulting four-year sentence was reduced by 19 months to account for time spent in remand since his arrest.

Justice Hamza then suspended the remaining two years and five months, citing the prospects of rehabilitation for a young offender.

“The chances for your rehabilitation are high,” he said, noting Kari’s age, remorse and willingness to reform.

Kari was warned that breaching the conditions of the eight-year suspended sentence could result in imprisonment.

He now has 25 days to appeal his sentence.

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