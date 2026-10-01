Dau's goal pushes Fiji to MSG final

The Fiji men's football team secured their place in the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Prime Minister's Cup final after beating New Cal­edonia 2-1 at Suva's National Sta­dium on Thursday night.

Fiji trailed 0-1 at halftime be­fore central defender Scott Wara scored the equaliser in the 50th minute. In the 66th minute strik­er Maikah Dau slotted in Fiji's second goal to place them in Sat­urday's final.

In the other match, Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands drew 1-1.

Vanuatu qualified for the final based on the points-table differ­ence and will face Fiji.