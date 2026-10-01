Dau's goal pushes Fiji to MSG final
Vanuatu qualified for the final based on the points-table difference and will face Fiji.
Friday 02 October 2026 | 09:00
Updated 02 October 2026 | 10:29 FJT
Maikah Dau celebrates after scoring Fiji's winning goal during their match against New Caledonia at the National Stadium, Suva on September 30, 2026.
Photo: Fiji FA Media
The Fiji men's football team secured their place in the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Prime Minister's Cup final after beating New Caledonia 2-1 at Suva's National Stadium on Thursday night.
Fiji trailed 0-1 at halftime before central defender Scott Wara scored the equaliser in the 50th minute. In the 66th minute striker Maikah Dau slotted in Fiji's second goal to place them in Saturday's final.
In the other match, Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands drew 1-1.
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Vanuatu qualified for the final based on the points-table difference and will face Fiji.