Football

Dau's goal pushes Fiji to MSG final

Vanuatu qualified for the final based on the points-table differ­ence and will face Fiji.

Friday 02 October 2026 | 09:00

Updated 02 October 2026 | 10:29 FJT

Maikah Dau celebrates after scoring Fiji's winning goal during their match against New Caledonia at the National Stadium, Suva on September 30, 2026. Photo: Fiji FA Media

Maikah Dau celebrates after scoring Fiji's winning goal during their match against New Caledonia at the National Stadium, Suva on September 30, 2026.

Photo: Fiji FA Media

The Fiji men's football team secured their place in the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Prime Minister's Cup final after beating New Cal­edonia 2-1 at Suva's National Sta­dium on Thursday night.

Fiji trailed 0-1 at halftime be­fore central defender Scott Wara scored the equaliser in the 50th minute. In the 66th minute strik­er Maikah Dau slotted in Fiji's second goal to place them in Sat­urday's final.

In the other match, Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands drew 1-1.

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Vanuatu qualified for the final based on the points-table differ­ence and will face Fiji.

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