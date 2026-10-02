Police officer interdicted over alleged serious assault of child
The child has undergone a medical examination and is now in the safe care of a relative.
Saturday 03 October 2026 | 10:00
The child has undergone a medical examination and is now in the safe care of a relative.
A Police officer linked to the serious assault of a child has been interdicted as criminal and internal proceedings get underway.
The child has undergone a medical examination and is now in the safe care of a relative.
Investigations are continuing with the assistance of officials from the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection.
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The interdiction follows the circulation of a video on social media showing a young boy being assaulted.