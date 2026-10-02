Nation

‘Any form of violence against children is unacceptable’

She also called on members of the public to refrain from sharing the video, which shows the child in a vulnerable state.

Saturday 03 October 2026 | 09:00

Ms Kiran confirmed that the child had been attended to by the Department of Children and had received medical attention and care.

Ms Kiran confirmed that the child had been attended to by the Department of Children and had received medical attention and care.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran has condemned the abuse of a child seen in a video circulating on social media, saying any form of violence against children is unacceptable.

Ms Kiran confirmed that the child had been attended to by the Department of Children and had received medical attention and care.

She also called on members of the public to refrain from sharing the video, which shows the child in a vulnerable state.

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“Any form of violence against children is unacceptable.”

Ms Kiran urged anyone who knows of a child who is vulnerable, in need of assistance or being violated to report it through the toll-free number 1325.

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