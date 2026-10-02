Turaga: Referendum will have one question

Fijians will vote on only one question in the referendum on the proposed Constitution.

Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga highlighted this on Friday, after Parliament passed the National Referendum Bill unanimously past midnight.

"It will be one question. The whole idea of referendum is supposed to be simple," Mr Turaga said.

He said voters will be asked whether they support the proposed Constitution.

MPs sat late on Thursday night and after midnight to pass the 8 bills which included the referendum bill.

Fiji has never held a referendum, and until now there was no law on how one would be run.

Under the new Act, the Speaker will notify the President, who will issue the writ. Registered voters overseas can also vote.

Mr Turaga said the Elections Office told the Government last week it was ready to run both the referendum and the general election.

"They're ready," he said. He said the Government would give full support, including more staff if needed.

The Act starts when Mr Turaga publishes it in the Gazette. Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka was expected to announce the referendum arrangements in Parliament on Friday.

The referendum will only go ahead if MPs pass the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 by a two-thirds vote.

A select committee has 30 days to review it before the third reading in November.

Mr Turaga said his office was preparing awareness programmes in the 14 provinces and urban areas so people understand the Constitution.

"It will be your duty as citizens to participate in the referendum," he said.

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