Ratuniyarawa gets his Drua call

His rugby talent was first identified in 2020 by former Flying Fijians head coach Vern Cotter who selected him in their two Test matches against the All Blacks and later to their Europe tour where he made his debut.

This is the story of Nadroga rugby captain Manueli Ratuniyarawa, after he signed with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua for the 2027 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition. He has caught the attention of Drua head coach Brad Mooar.

Ratuniyarawa plays equally well at lock and blindside flanker.

The signing marks a major step in his career, giving the former Police officer his first opportunity to play professional rugby after several seasons with Nadroga.

Ratuniyarawa becomes the first player from Korotogo Village in Nadroga, to join the Drua. He was also the first from the village to represent the Flying Fijians in 2020.

“I’m so happy to be given this opportunity to join the Drua,” he said.

“I’m grateful to the coaches and management for believing in me. I never dreamt that one day I would be here and have the opportunity to wear the Drua jersey. It is truly an honour.”

The former Queen Victoria School (QVS) student holds a Diploma in Wood Processing and Value Adding from the Fiji National University.

Ratuniyarawa recently played for Rugby Club Batumi, helping the Georgian club win the 2025/26 Georgia Didi 10 Premier competition.

He was selected for the Flying Fijians’ 2020 Autumn Nations Cup squad in Europe and made his Test debut off the bench against Georgia at Murrayfield, helping Fiji secure a 38-24 victory. He was also selected for the World Barbarians XV that faced England in 2020.

Before making his mark in 15s rugby, Ratuniyarawa was involved in the Fiji men’s sevens programme in 2018 and 2019 and later featured on the 2023 South Korean tour.



