Nadi targets semi-final spot

Tagimoucia Nadi is determined to return to winning ways and end their long wait in reaching the FMF Inter-District Championship’s semi-final.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, Nadi Football Association president Mohammed Mohin said the team’s target was to improve their performance from the Battle of the Giants tournament by reaching the semi-final.

“We want to qualify for the semi-final at the IDC,” he said.

“It has been a long wait since we qualified for the semi-final. We did not qualify last season either, but this season we want to make that happen.”

Nadi is in Group B with Lautoka, Nasinu and Ba.

“We have a very strong pool. Ba is the champion of Fiji at the moment, while Lautoka is also a very strong team. We respect all teams because every side will prepare well for the IDC,” Mohin said.

“We will give them a good run and aim to secure enough wins in pool play to qualify for the semi-final.”

Mohin said preparations were progressing well.

He acknowledged the support of their sponsors, particularly Pacific Heavy Industries.

He also urged Nadi supporters to continue backing the side.

“We ask our fans to give moral support to the boys and management. We value their presence in the stadium and hope to see the same support in Suva,” he added.

Extended squad: Joeli Biuvanua, Jacob Chand, Vishant Reddy, Prashant Reddy, Aron Naicker, Shahil Valentine, William Valentine, Aaron Edward, Ayman, Jonasa, Jimson Abana, Koti, Vira, Ilimotama Jese, Tuiba Batiratu, Eneriko Matau, Brian Charitar, Ben Labatavatava, Nilkash Prasad.