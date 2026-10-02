Commissioner orders urgent probe into child assault video

The Police Internal Affairs Department has been directed to urgently investigate a disturbing video showing a young boy being assaulted and determine whether the individual involved is a Police officer.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has directed the department to act quickly to identify the individual.

If the person is confirmed to be a Police officer, Internal Affairs has also been directed to ensure the safety of the child and expedite necessary action against the suspect.

Mr Tudravu said such behaviour would not be tolerated.

He said disciplinary and criminal investigations would be pursued with urgency.