Nation

Commissioner orders urgent probe into child assault video

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has directed the department to act quickly to identify the individual.

Friday 02 October 2026 | 18:30

The Police Internal Affairs Department has been directed to urgently investigate a disturbing video showing a young boy being assaulted and determine whether the individual involved is a Police officer.

The Police Internal Affairs Department has been directed to urgently investigate a disturbing video showing a young boy being assaulted and determine whether the individual involved is a Police officer.

The Police Internal Affairs Department has been directed to urgently investigate a disturbing video showing a young boy being assaulted and determine whether the individual involved is a Police officer.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has directed the department to act quickly to identify the individual.

If the person is confirmed to be a Police officer, Internal Affairs has also been directed to ensure the safety of the child and expedite necessary action against the suspect.

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Mr Tudravu said such behaviour would not be tolerated.

He said disciplinary and criminal investigations would be pursued with urgency.

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