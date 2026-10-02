Nation

Candidates can give declared campaign gifts

These gifts will also form part of the campaign’s expenditure limits.

Saturday 03 October 2026 | 10:30

2022 polls

Political parties and general election candidates will be allowed to give gifts to villages and community groups during election campaigns without the gifts being treated as bribery, provided they are declared.

The provision is contained in the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Amendment Bill 2026, which was passed by Parliament on Thursday.

Under the amendment, any gift given by a candidate or political party to a village or community group during the campaign period to obtain permission to enter its territory must be included in the campaign expenditure declaration.

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The Bill specifically states that “a gift declared in accordance with the law is not bribery under section 140 of the Electoral Act 2014.”

The provision covers gifts given as a protocol or similar arrangement solely to obtain permission to enter the territory of a village or community group.

These gifts will also form part of the campaign’s expenditure limits.

Meanwhile, candidates are also required to provide the Registrar with details of money received, the amount and source of donations and their campaign expenditure within 60 days after polling day.

The changes form part of wider amendments to Fiji’s political party and electoral laws.

The Bill states that the reforms incorporate recommendations from the Multinational Observer Group and are intended to bring the law in line with international best practice.

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