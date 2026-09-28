Nalewabau aims for Fiji Pearls

Evon Nalewabau has set her sights on the Fiji Pearls after making a strong impression at the Crest National Netball Championship.

The Waivou, Rewa, player, who has maternal links to Namoli, Lautoka, was named Best Player in the Women’s Open grade after helping Suva claim the title.

Suva fought back from behind to beat Nadi 21-19 in the grand final at the Lautoka Multipurpose Court last Saturday, with Nalewabau playing a key role in the victory.

“I hope I make it to the national team, and it is all about sacrifices, hard work and training,” she said.

Nalewabau shared the credit with her teammates, saying their teamwork and humility were key to their success.

“Thankful to my team for everyone; just because we worked together, being humble, teamwork makes the dream come through,” she said.

Her love for netball began during her primary school days at St Thomas Primary School in Lautoka before she moved to Adi Cakobau School.

She later played club netball in Lautoka before moving to Suva, where she continued to develop her game.

Her performances earned her a place in the Suva side for the national championship, where she made the most of the opportunity.

The title and individual award have now fuelled her ambition to break into the national side.

For Nalewabau, the road to the Fiji Pearls is clear — more training, hard work and sacrifice.

The first-year Fiji National University student is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Science at the Koronivia campus while continuing to chase her netball dream.