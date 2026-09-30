Cocaine scandal sparks outrage inside Government caucus

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka says there is "a lot of outrage and concern" in Government caucus over more than $50 million worth of cocaine missing from the Suva High Court exhibit room, a scandal now making international headlines.

Overseas media, including Reuters, CNN and the ABC, have reported that the cocaine was swapped with flour.

Mr Ditoka said yesterday that every Fijian was rightly concerned.

"There's quite a lot of outrage and concern within the caucus and the government," he said.

He believed the case dated back to 2019 and had been transferred from the Fiji Police Force to the courts.

Mr Ditoka said investigations were ongoing and the Minister for Policing, Ioane Naivalurua, was the proper authority to comment.





'Business as usual' - Esrom

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel was asked whether the scandal would affect investors and overseas businesses.

He said the news "suddenly became news" and "came as a surprise", but he believed it was "under control now".

Mr Immanuel said Mr Naivalurua and the police were taking active steps to manage the situation.

He said his message to investors reconsidering Fiji was simple.

"I think it's still business as usual. Fiji is still a lovely place, and people are still lovely," he said.



