PM: If Constitution Amendment Bill fails, we stop

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji will go straight to an election if Parliament fails to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 by a two-thirds vote at tomorrow’s second reading.

“If it fails, we stop. That’s it. We go to election,” Mr Rabuka told this masthead during a press conference in Parliament yesterday after the Bill’s first reading.

He said there was no backup plan, but he was confident he had the numbers.

“From today’s (yesterday) numbers, I am confident that we will get the two-thirds,” he said.

MPs yesterday voted 36 to 13 to suspend Standing Orders so the Bill could proceed.

If the Bill passes its second reading, a joint select committee will have 30 days to review it.

A third reading would require another two-thirds majority before a referendum.

Mr Rabuka said the Bill differed from the Constitution Review Commission report on age and term limits.

Qoliqoli ownership would extend to the exclusive economic zone.

The immunity provisions would remain, he said, because of the Supreme Court’s directive.

Mr Rabuka said he personally believed a two-term limit for prime ministers was “a good provision”, but the Bill does not include one.





What the Bill says

Only the President and Vice-President are capped at two four-year terms.