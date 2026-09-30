PM: If Constitution Amendment Bill fails, we stop
Rabuka said there was no backup plan, but he was confident he had the numbers.
Thursday 01 October 2026 | 08:30
Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.
Photo: Ronald Kumar
Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji will go straight to an election if Parliament fails to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 by a two-thirds vote at tomorrow’s second reading.
“If it fails, we stop. That’s it. We go to election,” Mr Rabuka told this masthead during a press conference in Parliament yesterday after the Bill’s first reading.
He said there was no backup plan, but he was confident he had the numbers.
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“From today’s (yesterday) numbers, I am confident that we will get the two-thirds,” he said.
MPs yesterday voted 36 to 13 to suspend Standing Orders so the Bill could proceed.
If the Bill passes its second reading, a joint select committee will have 30 days to review it.
A third reading would require another two-thirds majority before a referendum.
Mr Rabuka said the Bill differed from the Constitution Review Commission report on age and term limits.
Qoliqoli ownership would extend to the exclusive economic zone.
The immunity provisions would remain, he said, because of the Supreme Court’s directive.
Mr Rabuka said he personally believed a two-term limit for prime ministers was “a good provision”, but the Bill does not include one.
What the Bill says
Only the President and Vice-President are capped at two four-year terms.
- Immunity: Chapter 14 keeps coup immunity. It also grants “absolute and unconditional” immunity to the President, Ministers, military, police, judiciary and public servants from 5 December 2006. Some Crimes Act offences are excluded. Courts cannot hear challenges.
- FICAC: Clause 229 repeals the FICAC Act 2007.
- COC: The Prime Minister chairs the six-member Constitutional Offices Commission, which advises on the Police, Corrections and RFMF heads.
- BLV: It gets its own chapter and advises the President on 14 of 23 senators.
- Christianity: “Christianity and family values” is the first founding value, but all religions are treated equally.
- RFMF: The military defends Fiji from external threats. Its Commander answers to Cabinet through a Minister.
- Start date: The new Constitution starts on 31 March 2028, but the President can set an earlier date. Government has previously said it wants it in force by December 24.