Strong families are essential to building safer communities and a more united and sustainable Fiji, says Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa.

Speaking at the opening of the 2026 Vodafone Rakiraki Carnival at Davui Grounds last Saturday, Mr Ravunawa said the theme, “Stronger Together: Strengthening Families and Social Cohesion for a Sustainable Future,” highlighted the important role families played in building a stronger nation.

He said Fiji’s greatest strength was its people, with the family serving as the foundation of a strong nation.

“If we want a stronger Fiji, we must build strong families. If we want safer communities, we must strengthen our homes. And if we want stable sustainable development, we cannot leave the social fabric of our communities behind,” he said.

Mr Ravunawa said social cohesion also required Fijians to respect differences in ethnicity, religion, culture and socio-economic backgrounds.

He said the carnival should be more than entertainment and the crowning of queens but should bring people together and support the development of Rakiraki.

Addressing the five contestants, Mr Ravunawa urged them to see the experience as more than a competition for the crown.

He reminded them that a crown was temporary, while their voice, character and contribution could have a lasting impact.

He encouraged them to use the platform to speak about issues affecting families, communities and Fiji, while developing their confidence and leadership skills.

Vodafone Fiji head of public relations and sponsorship Adriu Vakarau said the carnival had grown beyond entertainment into a platform for community development, youth empowerment, charitable causes and unity.

“As a proudly Fijian company, Vodafone continues to invest heavily in initiatives that bring people together and create opportunities for all,” he said.

“Let us celebrate not only the festivities before us but also the friendships we strengthen, the communities we support, and the future we build together.”

The five contestants vying for the crown are Miss Waqatabu Handicraft Vasenai Tabu Talakuli, Miss Duadua Beach Resort Veronika Salusalu, Miss Haroons Hardware Bulou Lilly Grace, Miss Vision Marketing Pte Limited Adi Vika and Miss Rakiraki Town Council Vasiti Suraki.

The week-long carnival will end on September 19 with the crowning of the new Rakiraki Carnival Queen.