Tourism

HIV crisis yet to dent Fiji’s tourism appeal, says Fiji Airways

The national airline says Fiji’s appeal to international travellers remains strong.

Tuesday 15 September 2026 | 12:00

Updated 15 September 2026 | 17:33 FJT

This masthead asked the airline how it thought Cabinet's declara­tion would affect visitations to Fiji.

This masthead asked the airline how it thought Cabinet's declara­tion would affect visitations to Fiji.

Photo: Fiji Airports

Fiji Airways says the wellbeing of its people, guests and the destinations it serves remains its priority.

This was the national airline’s response to the Fiji Sun front page last week reporting Cabinet’s declaration of the HIV outbreak as a national crisis.

The Fiji Sun asked the airline how it thought the declaration would affect visitor arrivals to Fiji.

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Fiji Airways chief executive sales officer Kameli Batiweti said Fiji continued to be a destination in strong demand.

“Fiji continues to be a destination in strong demand, having recently recorded more than one million visitor arrivals in a 12-month period for the first time in the country’s history – a clear sign of the enduring strength of Fiji’s appeal to travellers worldwide.

“We are working closely with Tourism Fiji and the wider industry to ensure visitors continue to have accurate, up-to-date information,” he said.

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