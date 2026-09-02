Visiting Taveuni? Leave the Tagimoucia untouched

Visitors travelling to Taveuni are being reminded to respect conservation rules and obtain permission before entering the Taveuni Forest Reserve.

This is part of the Ministry of Forestry's bid to protect one of Fiji's most treasured natural attractions.

The ministry has appealed to members of the public and tourists to help safeguard the reserve and the Tagimoucia flower, a rare and culturally significant plant found on Taveuni.

The ministry said anyone wishing to enter the Taveuni Forest Reserve should first report to the Forestry Office in Taveuni and obtain permission before accessing the protected area.

Authorities are also urging visitors not to enter the reserve without approval, cut or damage plants, uproot or remove vegetation, or interfere with the Tagimoucia plant.

The Tagimoucia, known for its distinctive red and white flowers, is regarded as one of Fiji's unique botanical treasures and is closely associated with Taveuni's natural and cultural heritage.

The ministry said protecting the reserve was a shared responsibility and encouraged the public to report any illegal activities taking place within the protected area.

Anyone who witnesses unlawful activities in the reserve can contact Principal Forestry Officer for the Northern Division, Maleli Nakasava, on 992 8983.

"Let us work together to protect Taveuni's forests and preserve the Tagimoucia for our children and future generations," the ministry said.

The advisory comes as Taveuni continues to attract both local and international visitors drawn to its rich biodiversity, rainforest landscapes and unique native plant species.