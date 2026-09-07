Drones set to transform cane farming
FSC has procured two DJI spray drones, each with a 20-litre capacity, with support from the Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry through its capital grants programme.
Tuesday 08 September 2026 | 11:00
FSC has procured two OJI spray drones, each with a 20-Litre capacity, with support from the Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry through its capital grants programme.
Sugarcane farmers could benefit from faster and more efficient crop management as the Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) introduces spray drone technology.
Sumeet Deo, Tabucola, Labasa, sugarcane farmer said that this would definitely help farmers.
"Spray drones could make farming easier for growers by helping us apply herbicides, fertilisers and other treatments more quickly, especially in areas where tractors cannot easily operate," Mr Deo said.
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His experience reflects the potential importance of new technology for growers, particularly in reducing the challenges associated with applying agricultural inputs across difficult or scattered cane fields.
FSC has procured two DJI spray drones, each with a 20-litre capacity, with support from the Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry through its capital grants programme.
Ten FSC officers have started a 10-day specialised training programme at the FSC Training Centre. The training is being delivered by Aerolab and Drone Trust Consultancy of New Zealand in line with Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji guidelines.
Once trained and certified, the officers will be eligible to operate the drones for commercial spraying applications.
FSC Head of Agriculture Lakshman Jayaraman said the initial applications being explored include herbicide spraying, foliar nutrition and drought mitigation, and ripener application to support improved sugar recovery.
The applications will be validated with the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji and other agricultural research institutions before possible large-scale adoption from next year.
"For farmers, the technology could improve access to precision agriculture services through contracted or shared arrangements. Drones can also operate in steep, wet and flood-prone areas where conventional equipment may face difficulties," FSC said.
FSC said the initiative forms part of its wider efforts to improve mechanisation, farming efficiency, productivity, cane quality and sugar recovery.