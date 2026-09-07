Drones set to transform cane farming

Sugarcane farmers could ben­efit from faster and more ef­ficient crop management as the Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) introduces spray drone technology.

Sumeet Deo, Tabucola, Labasa, sugarcane farmer said that this would definitely help farmers.

"Spray drones could make farm­ing easier for growers by helping us apply herbicides, fertilisers and other treatments more quick­ly, especially in areas where trac­tors cannot easily operate," Mr Deo said.

His experience reflects the po­tential importance of new tech­nology for growers, particularly in reducing the challenges asso­ciated with applying agricultural inputs across difficult or scattered cane fields.

FSC has procured two DJI spray drones, each with a 20-litre capaci­ty, with support from the Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry through its capital grants programme.

Ten FSC officers have started a 10-day specialised training pro­gramme at the FSC Training Cen­tre. The training is being deliv­ered by Aerolab and Drone Trust Consultancy of New Zealand in line with Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji guidelines.

Once trained and certified, the officers will be eligible to operate the drones for commercial spray­ing applications.

FSC Head of Agriculture Laksh­man Jayaraman said the initial applications being explored in­clude herbicide spraying, foliar nutrition and drought mitigation, and ripener application to sup­port improved sugar recovery.

The applications will be vali­dated with the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji and other agricul­tural research institutions before possible large-scale adoption from next year.

"For farmers, the technology could improve access to precision agriculture services through con­tracted or shared arrangements. Drones can also operate in steep, wet and flood-prone areas where conventional equipment may face difficulties," FSC said.

FSC said the initiative forms part of its wider efforts to im­prove mechanisation, farming ef­ficiency, productivity, cane quality and sugar recovery.



