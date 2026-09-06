Nation

Immigration Ministry clarifies confusion over Fiji passport colours

Ministry says passport type and authenticity must be verified through document details and security features

Monday 07 September 2026 | 09:30

Fiji passports

Fiji-issued passports.

Photo: DEPTFO News

The Ministry of Immigration has clarified that the colour of a passport cover does not determine a person’s nationality, passport type or the authenticity of a travel document.

In a public advisory, the Ministry said the clarification followed the circulation of passport and travel document images on social media and other public platforms.

The Ministry explained that Fiji was one of many countries that issue passports with blue covers, meaning a passport’s origin cannot be determined from its appearance alone.

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It said a Fijian passport can only be properly identified through information contained within the document, including the country of issue, passport type and security features.

The Ministry outlined the different categories of Fijian passports, with ordinary and emergency passports carrying blue covers, diplomatic passports red covers and official passports black covers.

Reminder

The Ministry urged members of the public to exercise caution when sharing passport images online, warning that travel documents contain sensitive personal information that could be misused if widely distributed.

It advised the public not to share clear copies or images of passports when identifying details are visible.

The Ministry also said questions about a passport’s legitimacy should be directed to the Ministry for proper assessment rather than based on images or assumptions shared on social media.

It reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the integrity and security of Fiji’s travel documents and encouraged the public to obtain accurate information through its official communication channels.

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