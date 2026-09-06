Rugby

Macuata seeks defensive lift

Despite the win, Lalagavesi said the team needed to improve in several areas, particularly communication and defence.

Monday 07 September 2026 | 09:30

Updated 07 September 2026 | 11:03 FJT

Macuata womens team

Macuata women's team following their win against Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau, Nausori in September 5, 2026.

Photo: Tevita Wesele

Macuata Women will look to strengthen their defence ahead of their Subrails Marama Championship Round 7 clash against Rewa after edging Naitasiri 22-19 in Round 6 at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori.

Speaking to SUNsports last Saturday, head coach Motu Lalagavesi said she was pleased with her players’ performance but acknowledged there was still work to be done.

“Firstly, I would like to thank God Almighty for giving the girls the strength and power, and also the girls for giving their best against Naitasiri,” Lalagavesi said.

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“We know Naitasiri is a good side, but the girls capitalised on every chance that was given to them.”

Despite the win, Lalagavesi said the team needed to improve in several areas, particularly communication and defence.

“We made a lot of errors against Naitasiri. There was a lack of communication between the players and our defence,” she said.

“We will go back to the drawing board on Monday and try to rectify all our weaknesses so the girls can move on and learn from those mistakes.”

Lalagavesi said the team had expected a tough contest against Naitasiri and was pleased to secure the win at their home ground.

“Coming into the game on Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park, we were aiming for a win and were confident that we could defeat Naitasiri. I thank them for their gutsy effort,” she said.

Lalagavesi also acknowledged the supporters who turned out for the match.

“I would like to thank our supporters who were here with us. Even though we did not have a huge number of supporters, I would like to thank them for their support, and we believe that you will all come in numbers for our next game against Rewa,” she said.


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