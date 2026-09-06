Korosaya embraces responsibility of Hibiscus crown

As Sala Korosaya celebrates being crowned FMF Miss Hibiscus 2026 Queen, the 23-year-old is already looking beyond the victory to the responsibility now bestowed on her for the year ahead.

For Korosaya, the crown represents more than winning one of Fiji’s most recognised festival titles. It comes with the responsibility of carrying forward a legacy built by generations of Hibiscus queens and using her year to serve.

“That is the work of my year, and I start today,” she said.

“Suva, you have given me a year. Let us see how far we can carry it.”

Her crowning on Saturday night also came at a special time for her father, Matai Korosaya, who described his daughter’s achievement as an emotional Father’s Day gift.

“This is best father’s day gift ever, I do appreciate it” Mr Korosaya said.

While thousands celebrated Sala’s victory, the proud father was celebrating something far more personal — watching his daughter stand on one of Fiji’s biggest stages and make her family, village and community proud.

For Sala, however, the crown was never hers alone.

The second of four sisters paid an emotional tribute to those who stood behind her long before she stepped onto the Hibiscus stage.

“To the queens before me, thank you for keeping the door open. To my mother, my father, my sisters, vina du riki. I am only up here because you came around me first,” she said.

For Mr Korosaya, those words were another reminder that beneath the crown was still the daughter he had watched grow up.

Sala also paid tribute to her village of Yavu and the strong support system that surrounded her throughout her journey.

“That is the whole of Yavu. A village that comes around you so you do not miss out because you live in the city,” she said.

Now, amid the celebrations, Sala is turning her attention to the responsibility of representing Suva and carrying the Hibiscus legacy during her reign.

Her message on the night made clear that she intends to make the year entrusted to her count.

“That is the work of my year, and I start tomorrow,” she said.

“Suva, you have given me a year. Let us see how far we can carry it.”