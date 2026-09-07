Students returning to school for the new term have been urged to take their studies seriously, respect their teachers and make full use of the opportunities available to them.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro made the call as he welcomed students, teachers, parents, guardians and school communities back to school for the new term.

“To our students, I encourage you to take your studies seriously, respect your teachers and make full use of the opportunities available to you. To our teachers and school leaders, thank you for the work you continue to do for our children. To our parents and guardians, thank you for your continued support of our schools.”

Mr Radrodro said the new term was an important period in the education calendar, particularly for students preparing for national examinations in Years 8, 12 and 13.

He encouraged students to remain focused on their studies, use the support available to them and approach their examinations with confidence and determination.

The Minister also acknowledged the work of teachers and the support provided by parents, guardians, school committees and school authorities.

He said improving student results required a collective effort from those at school and at home.

“The new term provides an opportunity to renew our focus, strengthen collaboration and work together to improve the results of our students.”

The Ministry is targeting a 97 per cent pass rate.

“We remain focused on our education targets, including our target of achieving a 97 percent pass rate. Achieving this will require commitment from our students, teachers, parents, school leaders and the Ministry.”

During the term, Ministry officials will visit divisions, districts and schools to engage directly with education stakeholders and monitor the implementation of programmes and priorities.

The visits will also provide an opportunity for officials to hear concerns from schools, identify areas requiring attention and ensure stakeholders are working towards common objectives.

“Our shared responsibility is to improve learning outcomes and give every child the opportunity to succeed.”

Meanwhile, Mr Radrodro addressed the recent salary cessation affecting some Ministry employees, apologising for the concern and disruption caused.

“I also want to address the recent salary cessation affecting some Ministry employees. I acknowledge the concern and disruption this has caused and apologise to those affected.”

He confirmed that 114 affected staff members had received their Pay 18 salaries and thanked the Ministry of Finance for facilitating the request.

Mr Radrodro has also directed the Permanent Secretary for Education to investigate the circumstances surrounding the salary cessation, including any potential insubordination, breach of the Accountable Authority Instructions and underperformance.

He said appropriate disciplinary action should be initiated where warranted and applicable penalties activated if the investigation established a serious breach of the Fiji Financial Management Act or Education Act.

Mr Radrodro has also directed the Ministry to strengthen its internal processes to ensure matters affecting staff are handled promptly and with proper coordination.

He said the Ministry's focus as the new term began remained on ensuring children received quality education and the support they needed to succeed.