Foreign Reserves at record $3.9bn
The $3.9bn is a significant milestone. Government said it comes particularly at a time when Fiji is navigating one of the most challenging global economic periods in recent history.
Friday 25 September 2026 | 14:30
Updated 25 September 2026 | 15:40 FJT
Fiji's foreign reserves currently sit at $3.9 billion. According to Government, this is the highest nominal dollar value recorded in nation's history.
"Importantly, this provides Fiji with a strong financial buffer against external shocks and reflects the strength of economic activity and financial flows into our country," Government said.
The $3.9bn is a significant milestone. Government said it comes particularly at a time when Fiji is navigating one of the most challenging global economic periods in recent history.
"For a small island nation, the past few years have brought extraordinary challenges," Government said.
"From the global pandemic and its aftermath to wars in Europe and the Middle East, volatile fuel prices, rising food costs and continuing pressure on global supply chains, Fiji has had to navigate shocks largely beyond our control.
"Against this backdrop, maintaining foreign reserves at this level demonstrates the resilience of our economy and strengthens our ability to withstand disruptions and economic shocks beyond our shores.
"This achievement belongs to all of us. Our businesses, investors, workers and people across Fiji have continued to contribute, invest and keep our economy moving forward. We can be proud that despite an exceptionally challenging global environment, Fiji continues to strengthen its economic resilience."