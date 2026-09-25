Foreign Reserves at record $3.9bn

Fiji's foreign reserves current­ly sit at $3.9 billion. According to Government, this is the highest nominal dollar value recorded in nation's history.

"Importantly, this provides Fiji with a strong financial buffer against external shocks and re­flects the strength of economic ac­tivity and financial flows into our country," Government said.

The $3.9bn is a significant mile­stone. Government said it comes particularly at a time when Fiji is navigating one of the most chal­lenging global economic periods in recent history.

"For a small island nation, the past few years have brought ex­traordinary challenges," Govern­ment said.

"From the global pandemic and its aftermath to wars in Europe and the Middle East, volatile fuel prices, rising food costs and con­tinuing pressure on global supply chains, Fiji has had to navigate shocks largely beyond our control.

"Against this backdrop, maintain­ing foreign reserves at this level demonstrates the resilience of our economy and strengthens our ability to withstand disruptions and economic shocks beyond our shores.

"This achievement belongs to all of us. Our businesses, investors, workers and people across Fiji have continued to contribute, in­vest and keep our economy moving forward. We can be proud that de­spite an exceptionally challenging global environment, Fiji continues to strengthen its economic resil­ience."