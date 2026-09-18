Merchant Finance opens new Suva hub at FHL Tower

Merchant Finance has consolidated its Suva Branch, Flagstaff Branch and Head Office at FHL Tower in Suva as part of an investment aimed at improving customer accessibility and service delivery.

The financial institution officially opened its new Suva City Branch and relocated its Head Office to the new premises today.

The move brings its key Suva operations together in one centrally located facility at the corner of Gordon and Thurston Streets.

Merchant Finance chief executive officer Veilawa Rereiwasaliwa said customers were central to the decision to relocate.

"Our customers are the reason we're here, so when we made the decision to relocate, the focus was on how we could create a better experience for them. The new location at FHL Tower is easy to access, modern, and brings our teams together under one roof. We're looking forward to welcoming customers into the new space and continuing to build the strong relationships that have always been at the heart of Merchant Finance," said Mr Rereiwasaliwa.

The new customer service hub provides access to personal loans, business finance, term deposits and other financial services.

Merchant Finance said bringing key business functions together would strengthen collaboration between teams, streamline service delivery and improve the overall customer experience.

The relocation also positions the company for future growth.

Merchant Finance's previous Suva locations closed on September 11, with services from the new premises beginning on September 14.

The company said it remained committed to improving access to financial services for individuals and businesses while investing in facilities, technology and customer-focused solutions.



