Nation

FWCC calls on Government to rectify Wise appointment

FWCC co-ordinator Shamima Ali said allegations of sexual harassment must be investigated independently and transparently, even when a complaint has been withdrawn.

Friday 18 September 2026 | 08:30

Pita Wise.

Ministry of Public Enterprise permanent secretary Pita Wise.

Photo: Leon Lord

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre (FWCC) is calling on the Prime Minister and Government to rectify the decision to appoint Pita Wise as Permanent Secretary for Public Enterprise.

FWCC co-ordinator Shamima Ali said allegations of sexual harassment must be investigated independently and transparently, even when a complaint has been withdrawn.

Her statement follows Mr Wise’s appointment and the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) response that the complaint against him had been withdrawn.

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Mr Wise was appointed Permanent Secretary for Public Enterprise on September 8, 2026, two years after he stepped down as Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister in 2024 amid sexual harassment allegations.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has defended Mr Wise’s appointment, saying the proper process through the PSC was followed.

Ms Ali said women withdrew complaints for many reasons, including fear of retaliation, intimidation, victim-blaming, damage to their careers and a lack of faith in systems that too often failed to protect them.

“A complaint being withdrawn does not absolve the PSC of their responsibility to investigate,” she said.

Ms Ali said the PSC’s response and the Prime Minister’s assertion that Mr Wise was given time to “cool off” trivialised a serious allegation and demonstrated a disturbing lack of commitment to addressing violence against women.

She said Fiji’s National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against All Women and Girls committed the Government and State institutions to addressing all forms of violence against women, including sexual harassment.

“These commitments must be reflected in practice,” Ms Ali said.

“If the Government is serious about ending violence against women and girls, it must ensure that allegations of sexual harassment are treated seriously, investigated independently, and addressed transparently,” she said.

“Anything less undermines public confidence and sends a wrong message to survivors across Fiji.”

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