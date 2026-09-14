Punjas unveils Heineken Silver for Fijian market

Punja & Sons Ltd – Wines & Spirits has announced the national launch of Heineken Silver in Fiji, marking a significant milestone in its 35-year partnership with Heineken.

The launch was marked last Saturday with a special Club Silver Launch Party at Hilton Beach Resort, Nadi, bringing together local influencers and content creators, media houses and invited guests to celebrate the arrival of Heineken Silver.

For more than 35 years, Heineken has been recognised in Fiji for its quality and global reputation. Heineken Silver expands this legacy by offering a low-carb lager for consumers seeking a lighter, refreshing option without compromising on quality.

Heineken Silver contains 99 per cent fewer carbs and only 88 calories, while maintaining the crisp, refreshing taste associated with the Heineken brand.

It is brewed to meet the increasing demand in Fiji for lighter beers that retain full flavour and brand integrity, offering a new way to enjoy Heineken.

As the exclusive distributor of Heineken in Fiji, Punja & Sons Ltd – Wines & Spirits has been instrumental in introducing the brand locally and continues to invest in category growth through innovations such as Heineken Silver.

The launch demonstrates Punja & Sons’ ongoing commitment to providing Fijian consumers with trusted, international brands.

Heineken Silver is now available in bars, restaurants, participating outlets and retailers across Fiji. Punja & Sons will host events at selected venues in the coming months, providing more opportunities for consumers to experience the brand.

With 35 years of trust in the Heineken name in Fiji, Punja & Sons said it was confident Heineken Silver would appeal to consumers seeking a great-tasting, refreshing option.