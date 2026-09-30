Port Denarau Marina's $1.2m dividend

Port Denarau Marina Limited (PDM) board has approved a final dividend of $1.2 million for the financial year, which ended on July 31, 2026.

This follows a review of the company’s financial performance. The dividend, PDM said, was equivalent to 3cents per share.

“This brings the total dividend for FY2026 to 5.50cents per share, compared with 5.00cents per share for FY2025, representing a 10 per cent increase in the total dividend per share,” PDM said in a market announcement release.

PDM said the ex-benefit date is set for October 15, with a record date for determining shareholder eligibility on October 20. The dividend will be paid on October 28.



