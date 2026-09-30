Business

Port Denarau Marina's $1.2m dividend

PDM said the ex-benefit date is set for October 15, with a record date for determining shareholder eligibility on October 20. The dividend will be paid on October 28.

Thursday 01 October 2026 | 10:30

Port Denarau Marina

Port Denarau Marina

Photo: Supplied

Port Denarau Marina Limited (PDM) board has approved a final dividend of $1.2 million for the financial year, which ended on July 31, 2026.

This follows a review of the company’s financial performance. The dividend, PDM said, was equivalent to 3cents per share.

“This brings the total dividend for FY2026 to 5.50cents per share, compared with 5.00cents per share for FY2025, representing a 10 per cent increase in the total dividend per share,” PDM said in a market announcement release.

Related stories

PDM said the ex-benefit date is set for October 15, with a record date for determining shareholder eligibility on October 20. The dividend will be paid on October 28.

 


News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

TourismFijiBusiness

Most popular

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu. Photo: Ronald Kumar
Nation

Police order nationwide drug, cash exhibit audit

The Suva Courthouse.
Nation

Cocaine scandal sparks outrage inside Government caucus

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.
Nation

PM: If Constitution Amendment Bill fails, we stop

Flying Fijians extended squad members Setareki Turagacoke and Watisoni Waqanisaravi.
Rugby

Siblings named in Flying Fijians 68-member squad

Evon Nalewaba (right). Photo: Waisea Nasokia
Netball

Nalewabau aims for Fiji Pearls

The Naitasiri Under-20 rugby team at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori on September 26, 2026. Photo: Josua Buredua
Rugby

Naitasiri Under-20 targets quarterfinals

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Lawrence Kumar, with JR Group finance and compliance manager Kritesh Narayan.
Transport

Toso Tiko Motors opens $800k showroom in Nadi

MOW WS
Technology

Online shield for women eyeing political careers

Shruti Sonakshi Raj with her teacher Arti Mani.
Culture

Shruti’s love for Hindi earns her national essay title