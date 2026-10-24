Vanshika Naidu wins Fiji Vegan Chef of the Year 2026

Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort commis chef Vanshika Naidu has been crowned Fiji Vegan Chef of the Year 2026, earning the opportunity to represent Fiji at an international competition in Shanghai next year.

Ms Naidu claimed the national title during the Crest National Salon Culinaire at the Fiji National University’s Namaka campus on Wednesday night.

Originally from Sigatoka, Ms Naidu is in her fourth year in the culinary profession and said the achievement was a proud moment for her and her family.

“I am proud and happy to dedicate this to my family and husband, Akshay Gounder, who is also a sous chef at Outrigger Fiji,” she said.

“Everyone at Outrigger supported me and had faith in me to win. I got it, and it’s coming home.”

Ms Naidu will represent Fiji at the international competition in Shanghai in 2027.

She thanked the Fiji Chefs Association for organising the three-day culinary showcase, which brought together more than 130 participants and featured 155 competition entries across 17 classes.

The event celebrated Fiji’s diverse culinary traditions and highlighted the importance of local ingredients in the hospitality and tourism industries.

Competitors were challenged to demonstrate their creativity and skills using ingredients such as breadfruit, mango, legumes, eggplant, cabbage, pineapple, bush lemon, coconut cream, ginger and turmeric.

The showcase brought together experienced industry professionals, emerging chefs and culinary students, who demonstrated their talents before national and international judges.

Fiji Chefs Association president Rakesh Kumar said the competition provided an important platform for young culinary professionals to develop their skills, learn from experienced chefs and pursue opportunities at regional and international levels.

“Competitions such as the National Salon Culinaire are about more than medals and trophies. They are about raising professional standards, sharing knowledge, encouraging innovation and creating opportunities for the next generation of chefs to excel,” he said.

The 2026 national championship winners are: